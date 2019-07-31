Cibc World Markets Has Increased Its Holding in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by $2.03 Million as Share Value Declined; Parnassus Investments Position in Teleflex (TFX) Upped by $3.33 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 168,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 736,368 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 567,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 3.86M shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROU; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (TFX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 11,033 shares as the company's stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,567 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.46M, up from 493,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Teleflex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $347.08. About 230,957 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Bankshares Inc Va (Put) (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 130,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 4,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,695 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 206,489 shares to 7.68M shares, valued at $341.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 40,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity.