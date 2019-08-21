Cibc World Markets Has Increased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position; Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Has 1.2 Sentiment

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 834.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc acquired 563,545 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 631,073 shares with $43.25 million value, up from 67,528 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 313,258 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc (NNY) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 6 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 sold and reduced their stock positions in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 662,111 shares, down from 722,513 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 8,080 shares traded. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NNY) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $157.54 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 24.41 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Penbrook Management Llc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 100,000 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Llc owns 216,934 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 17,900 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 11,625 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Inc accumulated 335,571 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 395,049 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.42 million shares. Wms Prtn Ltd reported 6,437 shares. Homrich & Berg stated it has 17,346 shares. Oregon-based Becker Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Uss Management holds 0.13% or 165,000 shares. Coastline accumulated 45,102 shares. Blair William & Communications Il holds 448,451 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cleararc Cap stated it has 20,923 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Limited invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Buckingham accumulated 34,514 shares or 0.46% of the stock. First American Natl Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 192,017 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $62 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 4.00% above currents $72.72 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19.