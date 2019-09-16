Cibc World Markets Has Increased Its Cf Inds Hldgs Com (CF) Position; Royce Micro-cap Trust Has 2.44 Sentiment

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (CF) stake by 284.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 205,945 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 278,289 shares with $13.00 million value, up from 72,344 last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com now has $11.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 1.39 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc (RMT) investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 44 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 18 cut down and sold stakes in Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 7.36 million shares, up from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 35 New Position: 9.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 51,489 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $340.10 million. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. for 478,059 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 332,747 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.84% invested in the company for 205,830 shares. The Maryland-based Family Firm Inc. has invested 0.72% in the stock. Pecaut & Co., a Iowa-based fund reported 77,633 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Avis Budget Group Com (NASDAQ:CAR) stake by 1.00M shares to 500,000 valued at $17.58 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 2,674 shares and now owns 58,524 shares. Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 78,223 are owned by Interest Gp. Smithfield Tru Com reported 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 318,280 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp Incorporated reported 8,662 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Robertson Opportunity Capital has 25,700 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 484,229 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 590 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc accumulated 253,331 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 115,625 are held by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 756,544 shares. 137,368 were accumulated by Susquehanna Grp Llp. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 38,647 shares.