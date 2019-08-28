Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding by $1.07 Million; Chilton Investment Co Boosted Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 219.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 29,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 42,413 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 13,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $166.71. About 621,559 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 11,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 32,139 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 44,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $100.59. About 380,034 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.62M for 14.62 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

