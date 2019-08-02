Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) Holding as Share Price Rose; Lennar (LEN) Holder Smead Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $692,860 as Share Price Declined

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 82.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 190,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $112.85. About 7.13 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 30/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SEES “DISCONNECT” BETWEEN ITALIAN BOND YIELDS AND ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS, SEEKS OPPORTUNITY TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 1.56M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “DR Horton expects lower incentive spending to boost margins – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 25,703 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $122.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,659 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “If You Own Wells Fargo Stock, Non-Interest Income Is a Real Worry – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 15,560 shares to 228,526 shares, valued at $18.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.61 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.