Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding as Stock Rose; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Cut Holding in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $1.61 Million as Shares Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 42,450 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 57,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 1.24 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Soup: With Hilado’s Election, Campbell’s Board Will Consist of 13 Members; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks; 25/04/2018 – Snyder’s of Hanover Introduces Five New Products for 2018; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Creates New ‘Accelerator Unit’ to Drive Growth in Faster-Growing Spaces, Including Campbell Fresh; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 28,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 48,454 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 77,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 1.80M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Related Efforts to Form Regional Transmission Organization in Rocky Mountain West; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – MN Public Radio: Bill to help Xcel plan for hefty nuclear plant costs heads to Senate floor; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 251 shares to 2,970 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 31,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47M for 25.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

