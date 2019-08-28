Cibc World Markets Has Decreased By $627,825 Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake; Tile Shop Hldgs (TTS) Shorts Raised By 0.32%

Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. TTS’s SI was 4.89M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 4.87 million shares previously. With 403,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)’s short sellers to cover TTS’s short positions. The SI to Tile Shop Hldgs Inc’s float is 12.7%. It closed at $2.57 lastly. It is down 68.98% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS)

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 9.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 41,855 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 383,929 shares with $6.02 million value, down from 425,784 last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $7.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 1.80 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT LABOR FEDERATION WARNS IT MAY TAKE ACTION; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Million Dollar Asterisk Could Hurt Teva as It Sells Junk Bonds; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 26/03/2018 – TEVA – LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA DELAYED-RELEASE TABLETS, 1.2 G, IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Tile Shop Stock Is Surging Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amdocs Acquires TTS Wireless to further Expand 5G Capabilities – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Tile Shop Holdings’s (NASDAQ:TTS) Share Price Down A Painful 76%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $130.85 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 51.4 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.87 million activity. $441,024 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) was bought by KAMIN PETER H on Tuesday, June 4. JACULLO PETER J III had bought 10,000 shares worth $40,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 0.26% more from 31.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Ltd Partnership has 71,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. International reported 30,257 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 8,529 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 572,491 shares. Skylands Cap Lc owns 0.41% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 528,050 shares. Ameritas Prtn owns 2,986 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Llc has 108,725 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). State Street holds 1.18 million shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 219,476 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Tiaa Cref Inv Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 221,275 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $12.56’s average target is 87.46% above currents $6.7 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, July 15. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform”. UBS maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Tuesday, May 28 to “Neutral”.