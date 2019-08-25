Cibc World Markets Has Cut Position in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $23.86 Million as Shares Declined; Wunderlich Securities Raised Holding in Walmart Com (WMT) by $317,772 as Share Value Rose

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 822,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 13.19M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 32,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 29,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06M shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS CASH FLOW FOR RETAILER HAS GOTTEN BETTER, INVESTORS SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED BY BALANCED APPROACH TO INVETSMENTS; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to be at ease even if SoftBank stays put in Flipkart; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms Merger With Walmart U.K. Business; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart:; 09/05/2018 – Walmart takes control of Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, creating a “store within a store” both companies hope will boost sales; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.