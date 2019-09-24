Cibc World Markets Has Cut Its Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Position by $28.94 Million; Share Value Rose; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Cut Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $1.43 Million as Shares Rose

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 2,460 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254,000, down from 16,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.07 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 84.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 105,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 19,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 124,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $275.79. About 343,001 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 61.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp Com (NYSE:NUE) by 273,888 shares to 393,707 shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 64,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,648 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Goup Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 354,403 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 9,752 shares. Moors Cabot holds 4,707 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 35,441 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 2,170 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 25,328 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cls Ltd Com owns 330 shares. National Pension Service reported 0.1% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Biondo Invest Limited Com stated it has 3.76% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Ledyard Bancorporation reported 1,005 shares. 110 are owned by Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability. 10,466 are owned by Bessemer Group. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 2,801 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scotia has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.52 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 20,613 shares to 56,644 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 14,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).