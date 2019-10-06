Cibc World Markets Has Cut Baxter Intl (BAX) Position; Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Q2 Holdings has $10500 highest and $8200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 27.98% above currents $75.01 stock price. Q2 Holdings had 7 analyst reports since August 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) on Thursday, September 12 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) rating on Friday, August 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9800 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) latest ratings:

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 5,687 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 108,413 shares with $8.88M value, down from 114,100 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $43.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 1.26M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO

The stock increased 2.19% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 524,781 shares traded or 21.70% up from the average. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 12.07% more from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 47,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 151,993 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 9,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 8,205 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 10,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Penn Mngmt has 0.63% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 83,052 shares. Canyon Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 19,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 35,007 shares. Prescott Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,125 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has invested 0.24% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Pier Capital Lc reported 96,306 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Stephens Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.06% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Advisory Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Symphony Asset Management owns 27,920 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Incorporated reported 16,309 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation holds 945,658 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 45,084 were reported by Bb&T Ltd Llc. Financial Bank Of The West accumulated 3,663 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp reported 153,439 shares. Advisory Grp reported 5,694 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 254,393 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Federated Pa accumulated 1.04 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moors Cabot has 52,738 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Gp One Trading LP holds 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 2,769 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 50,280 shares or 0.24% of the stock. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 1,675 were reported by First In.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Fortive Corp stake by 93,926 shares to 143,300 valued at $11.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 58,289 shares and now owns 111,375 shares. News Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) was raised too.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $423.78M for 25.79 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.