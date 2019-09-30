Cibc World Markets Has Boosted Walmart (WMT) Position by $1.19 Million; Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $2.79 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 741,273 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX)

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 10,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 729,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.61 million, up from 718,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.44M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL UK GROCERY SALES IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 UP 3.2 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS FILES OBJECTIONS AGAINST WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL; 11/05/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart admits it violated federal labor law in settlement with activists; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. NET SALES $77,748 MLN VS $75,436 MLN; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 16/03/2018 – WALMART DEAL MAY PUSH THE VALUATION OF FLIPKART TO ABOUT $20 BILLION, UP FROM ABOUT $12 BILLION LAST YEAR- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank chief Son undecided on selling stake in India’s Flipkart – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company reported 394,250 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 22,082 shares. Commercial Bank reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 11,382 shares stake. California-based Skba Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Waratah Capital Advsr Limited holds 0.17% or 14,143 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.73% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,100 shares stake. 28,580 are held by Patten & Patten Tn. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.54% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Barr E S And Com holds 0.03% or 2,334 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 69,568 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.16% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 31,987 shares. 34,974 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsr.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 60,196 shares to 136,746 shares, valued at $14.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 5,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,469 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Principal Financial Grp invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 1,050 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial owns 149,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 34,590 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 228,498 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.04% or 1.25 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 24,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial holds 68,507 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 12,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 352,190 shares. Timucuan Asset Fl reported 1.45M shares or 6.05% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). D E Shaw & Inc reported 0.02% stake.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 29,281 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $83.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).