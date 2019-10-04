Cibc World Markets Has Boosted Paychex (PAYX) Holding by $2.86 Million as Market Value Rose; Hillman Co Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Increased by $2.98 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 34,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 113,663 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.35 million, up from 78,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.73. About 746,490 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28M, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.07. About 1.53 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Indiana-based First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colonial Advisors owns 2.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,774 shares. Garde Cap invested 0.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adams Asset Advsr Lc owns 150 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grassi Investment Mgmt owns 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 825 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wms Ltd Liability Company reported 2,895 shares. 1,292 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Lc. Amer Grp Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 158,693 shares. Cordasco owns 76 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Altimeter Ltd Partnership reported 8,000 shares stake. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 242 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Incorporated reported 3,393 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 222 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,681 shares. Natixis holds 48,836 shares. Css Limited Company Il reported 1,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 314,216 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Motco holds 61,325 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 408,851 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% or 9,010 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co reported 692,659 shares. 14,453 were reported by Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company. Orrstown Financial Incorporated holds 1.15% or 10,192 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs owns 0.13% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,652 shares. Maryland Capital owns 34,386 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 0.53% or 119,822 shares. 110,710 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap.