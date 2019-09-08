Cibc World Markets Has Boosted Its Stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by $8.65 Million as Stock Price Rose; Markel Has Trimmed Stake in John Deere (DE) as Valuation Rose

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 93.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 54,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 111,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, up from 57,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $162.04. About 846,815 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.05M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,381 shares. Moreover, Burney Co has 0.05% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,138 shares. 419,162 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc. Suntrust Banks holds 28,720 shares. 13,033 were accumulated by Westpac Banking Corp. Prio Wealth LP reported 1,689 shares. Colony Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). King Luther Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Franklin Resources Inc, California-based fund reported 80,268 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 685,474 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc holds 299,966 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.29% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,152 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 14,941 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fin Advisors Limited reported 0.03% stake. Markel Corporation invested in 2.69% or 1.01 million shares. Maverick Cap Limited invested in 13,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Corda Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 166,257 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0.18% or 1.92 million shares. Blue Chip Incorporated owns 2,204 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 12,190 shares. Cibc Asset has 34,062 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc holds 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 5,010 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Co reported 0.05% stake. Keybank Association Oh has 87,078 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). James Invest Research accumulated 11,673 shares. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 28,901 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt has 5,225 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $674.08M for 18.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

