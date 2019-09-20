Cibc World Markets Has Boosted Its Position in Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) by $4.84 Million; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Shareholder World Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $1.01 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 167.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 2.58 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 3.95 million shares traded or 57.77% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 19/04/2018 – Crescent Point Holders Told by ISS to Vote Half of Cation Slate; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS URGES CRESCENT POINT SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ALL FOUR OF CATION’S NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – Cation Capital Files Proxy Circular and Releases Letter to Crescent Point Energy Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Comes Swinging Against Cation in Board Battle; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDER CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT BOARD CALLS CATION ACTION ‘UNREASONABLE’; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.78 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Cation Capital Urges Crescent Point Shareholders to Vote for Decisive Change: Vote for ALL FOUR of Cation’s Highly Qualified Nominees on the BLUE Proxy or BLUE VIF

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 13,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 104,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97 million, up from 91,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q EPS 35c-EPS 50c; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,787 shares to 52,292 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 165.72 million shares or 1.42% less from 168.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 4,482 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs accumulated 0.21% or 666,667 shares. Connecticut-based Bridgewater LP has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Cibc Markets invested in 0.04% or 2.58 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 6.98M shares. Franklin Res owns 28.96 million shares. Blume Capital Management owns 2,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 3.49 million shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 917,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 328,258 shares. Susquehanna International Llp invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Portland Inv Counsel invested in 0.64% or 369,815 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Jpn Etf New by 73,989 shares to 162,302 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,187 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Usd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement has 1.81M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Impala Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 391,078 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn invested in 68,001 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York holds 1.63% or 47,495 shares. Moreover, Parnassus Investments Ca has 0.66% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cadence Limited Liability Com stated it has 27,551 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management Inc stated it has 25,316 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moody Bancshares Tru Division reported 93,243 shares. The New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Ltd Liability has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 89,659 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Hgk Asset accumulated 10,963 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has 9,312 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt holds 51,929 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 2.80 million were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

