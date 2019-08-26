Cibc World Markets Has Boosted Its Conagra Foods (CAG) Stake; Firefly Value Partners LP Has Increased Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) stake by 37.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Firefly Value Partners Lp acquired 188,500 shares as Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 688,700 shares with $192.74 million value, up from 500,200 last quarter. Tesla Inc (Put) now has $38.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $212.8. About 3.61 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – TESLA STILL TARGETS OUTPUT RATE 5K UNITS/WK IN ABOUT 3 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 03/04/2018 – TESLA – DOES NOT REQUIRE AN EQUITY OR DEBT RAISE THIS YEAR, APART FROM STANDARD CREDIT LINES; 26/05/2018 – Tesla did not seek to hide the truth, its motion to dismiss said; 18/04/2018 – California Opens Probe Into Tesla Workplace Conditions (Correct); 07/03/2018 – GM CEO wants Congress to expand tax credit for electric vehicles; 26/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Sprint parent may make big bet in mega-IPO of Tesla competitor; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Flashes Warnings Signs to Credit Investors (Video); 16/04/2018 – Tesla Temporarily Pauses Production of the Model 3 Sedan Again

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) stake by 79.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 174,507 shares as Conagra Foods Inc (CAG)'s stock declined 4.21%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 394,061 shares with $10.93M value, up from 219,554 last quarter. Conagra Foods Inc now has $13.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 2.22 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive.

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 18.93% above currents $28.31 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment holds 111,932 shares. Horrell Management owns 0.44% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 31,167 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 69,482 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 18,911 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Hawaii has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 14,150 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 428,770 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors has 525 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 15,605 shares. Fdx has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Stephens Ar owns 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 28,755 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Jane Street Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 88,746 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 216,749 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,355 shares in its portfolio.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Constellation Brands Inc (Put) stake by 162,500 shares to 10,200 valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 3,084 shares and now owns 58,415 shares. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was reduced too.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00M was bought by Musk Elon. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816.