Cibc World Markets Decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position By $307,400; Bulldog Investors Trimmed Source Capital (SOR) Stake By $2.36 Million

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Source Capital Inc (SOR) stake by 28.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 67,435 shares as Source Capital Inc (SOR)’s stock 0.00%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 169,644 shares with $6.11M value, down from 237,079 last quarter. Source Capital Inc now has $306.70 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 5,407 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 26.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 5,300 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 14,366 shares with $845,000 value, down from 19,666 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $82.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 3.03 million shares traded or 25.18% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/05/2018 – Australian trade minister says tackling wine delays at China customs; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO: Will Continue to Sell Assets that Don’t Fit Strategy; 02/04/2018 – Mongolia arrests ex-minister in Swiss graft probe – govt; 30/04/2018 – Australian corporate watchdog takes further legal action against Rio Tinto; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Says Lookout for `Tit-for-Tat’ War on Trade (Video); 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TO SELL ALL 80% INTEREST IN KESTREL COAL MINE; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 13/04/2018 – Deripaska faces Rio Tinto blow; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO IN JV W/ SIPA FOR KITGUM PADER BASE METALS PROJECT

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) stake by 331,501 shares to 673,877 valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) stake by 404,178 shares and now owns 430,778 shares. Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 101,733 shares stake. Cohen & Steers holds 0.01% or 73,698 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc has invested 1.02% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 68,405 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 1,226 shares. Johnson Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Citigroup invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). First Trust Advsr LP holds 61,959 shares. Reilly Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 29 shares. Bulldog Investors Lc invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc reported 56,713 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc reported 142,461 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com reported 7,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shaker Limited Co holds 2.12% or 116,209 shares in its portfolio. Ami Inv Incorporated reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 3,017 shares to 28,165 valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 194,263 shares and now owns 21.04 million shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was raised too.