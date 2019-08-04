Cibc World Markets Decreased Its Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Position by $803,847; Oaktree Capital Management LP Stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) Raised by $1.47 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 24,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 108,922 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 133,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 152,405 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.93% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, up from 939,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Telecom Argentina Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 108,337 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 07/03/2018 TELECOM ARGENTINA FY REV. ARS65.19B; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CABLEVISION TO B1; STABLE OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Argentina prepares 4G spectrum auction that could raise $800 mln; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.48B; 07/03/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA FY NET INCOME ARS7.72B; 16/03/2018 – MODIFICATION TO LAW NEEDED TO ALLOW FOR AUCTION, COULD COME AROUND MID-YEAR – GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TELECOM ARGENTINA PROPOSED SR. UNSECURED NOTES ‘B+; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Service Revenue ARS28.5B, Up 27%; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Net ARS3.48B; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA IS SAID TO CONSIDER POSTPONING BOND SALE

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 154,045 shares to 255,045 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 170,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.98 million for 20.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (Prn) by 1.02M shares to 20.97M shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 2,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,875 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (Prn).