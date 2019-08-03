Cibc World Markets Decreased B2gold (BTG) Holding by $631,066; Shares Rose; Intel (INTC) Holder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lowered Position by $1.42 Million as Stock Price Declined

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 26,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 133,751 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 160,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32 million shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 315,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 431,016 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 746,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 6.24 million shares traded or 21.32% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $30.14M for 27.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 9,133 shares to 11,701 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 41,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,790 shares to 44,535 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.