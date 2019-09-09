Cibc World Markets Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $16.14 Million; Signia Capital Management Holding in Zagg (ZAGG) Has Boosted by $1.69 Million as Share Value Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.73M market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 356,036 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 155,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.70M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $122.21. About 4.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares to 303,825 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,535 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ZAGG Offers Multiple Shots On Goal In Front Of 5G Cycle – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does ZAGG Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZAGG) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) At US$8.10? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Smartphone protective case maker Zagg fields buyout interest – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zagg (ZAGG) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 290,481 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 0.09% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 306,485 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 41,043 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 40,752 shares. Euclidean Techs owns 10,450 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% or 33,288 shares. Zpr Inv Mgmt stated it has 38,395 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Envestnet Asset Management holds 33,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 79,661 shares to 250,941 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 563,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.64 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 14,781 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 52,028 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc reported 7.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). City Hldgs reported 65,291 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pension has 0.94% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.34 million shares. Northstar Group Inc Inc holds 15,757 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. American Assets Investment Ltd Liability Com invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arvest National Bank & Trust Division holds 1.12% or 155,528 shares in its portfolio. Provident Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Horizon Investments Ltd Llc owns 17,364 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bell National Bank & Trust holds 0.15% or 5,381 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 1.11% or 25,042 shares. Bar Harbor Tru has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 3.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).