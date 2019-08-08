Cibc World Markets Cut Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.92 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Vmware Cl A Com (VMW) Shares Declined, Holder Essex Investment Management Co Has Cut Holding

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 17,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 196,942 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01 million, down from 214,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 1.14M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (VMW) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 13,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $159.11. About 584,416 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 19/04/2018 – PE Hub: Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO: Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.78B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 9,112 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital holds 17,778 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 3,211 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc accumulated 7,942 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 158,434 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company holds 560,876 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.35% or 80,000 shares. State Street owns 28.28 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Prns has 2.25% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 16,129 were reported by Community Savings Bank Na. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 71,050 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd owns 261,327 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cambiar Ltd Liability Corp holds 286,664 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 250 shares. Mason Street Ltd Com owns 99,292 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 14,205 shares to 74,600 shares, valued at $22.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.41 million for 34.59 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

