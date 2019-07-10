Cibc World Markets Cut Its Stake in Newmont Mining Com (NEM) by $15.36 Million as Shares Declined; Cvs Health (Put) (CVS) Holder Twin Securities Has Cut Its Stake

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 536,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 996,944 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp Com (NEM) by 71.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 438,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,888 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, down from 611,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 1.40 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.30 million for 36.12 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International Com (NYSE:MGM) by 318,719 shares to 603,744 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $179,183 activity. 3,500 shares were sold by Gottesfeld Stephen P, worth $122,605 on Friday, January 11. The insider Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $42,663.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 3.44 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Incorporated holds 149,750 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs reported 943,360 shares. Moreover, Sun Life has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Philadelphia Tru has 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 20,748 shares. Ameriprise reported 4.35M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De reported 36,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust reported 9,885 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 176,251 shares. Moreover, Capital Intll Ca has 0.11% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 24,748 shares. 2,560 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs reported 82,000 shares. Greatmark Inc stated it has 7,590 shares. 4,910 are owned by Rampart Management Company.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.13 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

