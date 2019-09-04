Cibc World Markets Cut Its Paccar (PCAR) Holding by $360,400 as Stock Value Declined; John G Ullman & Associates Cut Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.87 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 58,133 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 63,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.94. About 261,000 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 397,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09M, down from 420,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 1.64M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 110,091 shares to 518,725 shares, valued at $22.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishr Edg Msci Min Vol Emg Mkt (EEMV).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 19.04 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 201,800 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $360.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.55M for 9.84 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

