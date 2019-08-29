Cibc World Markets Continues to Hold Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F); Thornburg Investment Management Position in Equinix (EQIX) Has Decreased by $385,503 as Market Valuation Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 851 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 3,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $557.3. About 84,785 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 113,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 389,185 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 275,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 6.76M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 08/05/2018 – In Next Podcast, Famous New York City Cop, Bo Dietl, Calls On Ford Executive Elena Ford To Apologize To Him And His Investigato; 22/05/2018 – Ford Honors Metalsa at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Crdt Auto Ownr Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs; 11/04/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company Briefing on 2018 First Quarter Results; 02/04/2018 – The idea of pushing speed makes sense since Ford finds itself playing catch up with new, as well as established competitors; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Manafort’s ex-son-in-law cut plea deal; 19/04/2018 – State Dept: Assistant Secretary of State Dr. Christopher A. Ford To Head U.S. Delegation of the NPT Preparatory Committee 2018; 03/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,723 shares to 19,723 shares, valued at $34.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 23,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.36% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Chartist Ca holds 0% or 563 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp owns 28,469 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 77,071 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,574 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 151,084 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 588 shares stake. Aristotle Cap Boston Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,657 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc holds 450 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 8,461 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 1,244 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 173 shares. Nomura Asset invested in 14,313 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 995,852 shares to 14.74 million shares, valued at $478.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 14,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,755 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M.

