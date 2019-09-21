Cibc World Markets Continues to Hold Position in Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP); Grand Jean Capital Management Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 10,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 55,561 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.32 million, down from 65,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 373.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 247,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 313,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 66,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 3.61M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 05/03/2018 MFS Utilities Fund Adds CenterPoint Energy, Exits Calpine; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System has 0.1% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 2.87M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 518,206 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 2.57M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 191,000 shares. 65,586 were reported by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 120 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 15,277 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.84M shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership invested 0.1% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Aperio Grp Inc Inc Lc invested in 0.03% or 231,968 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Llc, California-based fund reported 18,850 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schroder Grp has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.34% or 90,067 shares in its portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc Com (NYSE:CXO) by 80,038 shares to 34,860 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (Call) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,790 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

