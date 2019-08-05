Cibc World Markets Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Position By $827,517; Shorts at Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) Raised By 29.98%

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) had an increase of 29.98% in short interest. HCFT’s SI was 63,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.98% from 48,700 shares previously. With 38,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)’s short sellers to cover HCFT’s short positions. The SI to Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 35,366 shares traded or 13.07% up from the average. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) has risen 0.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 5.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc acquired 4,623 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 84,217 shares with $15.12 million value, up from 79,594 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $91.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.45% or $10.4 during the last trading session, reaching $150.79. About 13.45M shares traded or 22.95% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 48 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, June 24. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Sell”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer.

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 203,134 shares to 24,762 valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 5,445 shares and now owns 47,233 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,991 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 13,040 shares. Interactive Fincl invested in 0% or 30 shares. 12,331 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Meritage Port Management has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.87% or 44,051 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division stated it has 43,252 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares invested in 3,567 shares. Greystone Managed Invs reported 24,611 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc reported 145,144 shares. Legal General Pcl reported 3.49 million shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Duff & Phelps Investment invested in 6,430 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities , mortgages, and other real estate related assets. The company has market cap of $77.70 million. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.