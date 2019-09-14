Cibc World Markets Boosted Its Position in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by $33.11 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Travelers Companies (Put) (TRV) Share Value Rose, Two Sigma Securities Has Decreased Stake by $2.10 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (Put) (TRV) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $628,000, down from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 1.46 million shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 245.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 72,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 101,766 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.64M, up from 29,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 384,786 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.43 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (Call) (NYSE:BLL) by 6,700 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc (Put) by 5,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (Call) (NYSE:KMX).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

