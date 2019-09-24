Cibc World Markets Boosted Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Dana (DAN)

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) stake by 0.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc acquired 13,996 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 7.29 million shares with $271.32 million value, up from 7.28 million last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp now has $19.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 455,086 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75

Among 4 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dana Holding has $2200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 49.23% above currents $14.24 stock price. Dana Holding had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 12. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12 with “Overweight”. See Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) latest ratings:

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 42,251 shares to 142,071 valued at $52.19 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) stake by 50,983 shares and now owns 19,957 shares. Mastercard Inc (Call) (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Dana Incorporated shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Inv has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 37,175 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 30,469 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Lord Abbett Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 56,618 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.3% or 2.35 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 15,027 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 37,900 shares. 521,560 are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 0.06% stake. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Prelude Lc owns 2,419 shares. Invesco has 0.02% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 399,062 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal At About GBP900M Discount to GKN’s Own Valuation; 12/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Truck, All-Wheel Drive and Electric Gearbox Technologies during Winter Test in Arjeplog, Sweden, Upper Penins; 23/04/2018 – Dana Rexroth Collaborating with Engine Manufacturers to Support Stage V Emissions Regulations in Europe; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC SAYS RELATING TO DEAL WITH GKN, 3-YR IMPLEMENTATION COST EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $250 MLN – $300 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combination Would Create Dana Plc; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: DANA’S MERGER WITH GKN’S DRIVELINE CREDIT POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.75 TO $3.05; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES