Cibc World Markets Boosted Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake by $1.53 Million as Stock Value Rose; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Provise Management Group Cut Its Position by $559,300 as Stock Value Declined

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 8,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 26,738 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 34,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.56M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 8,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 92,118 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, up from 83,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Company has invested 0.47% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.46% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 99,245 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 47,309 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,152 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1,992 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank & Tru stated it has 47,124 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 1,200 shares. Btc Management Incorporated reported 3,815 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancorp N A Or invested 0.22% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 457,917 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. Stone Run Capital Lc invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 18,005 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 24,327 shares. 571,777 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Iowa State Bank stated it has 65,154 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 5,512 shares to 177,549 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Premier Bd Fd (WEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Somerville Kurt F reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Davis R M stated it has 234,085 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 49,281 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Comgest Invsts Sas stated it has 3.56% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 40,734 are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 24,573 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arvest National Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.95% or 78,047 shares. Strs Ohio has 128,709 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas holds 8,119 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,164 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs Inc holds 0.14% or 2,581 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 2.93 million shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Noesis Mangement invested in 0% or 53,353 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 47,537 shares to 123,430 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 65,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,145 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO).

