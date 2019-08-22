Cibc World Markets Boosted Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $568,820; Intel (INTC) Holder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Increased Its Stake by $331,727 as Shares Declined

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 12,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 628,042 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in N V R Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 144 shares to 1,743 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Co (NYSE:NSC) by 2,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,872 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.64% or 2.27M shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 6,458 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd has 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd Com has 6.48% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 3.42% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 87,911 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gladius Ltd Partnership owns 102,044 shares. Moreover, Old National Commercial Bank In has 0.37% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 132,459 shares. Capstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.19% or 20,818 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Mgmt holds 2.68% or 152,440 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Regentatlantic Cap Llc stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Interocean Cap Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 243,837 shares in its portfolio.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 315,533 shares to 431,016 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 18,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,265 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (Call) (NYSE:RY).