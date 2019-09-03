Cibc Asset Management Upped Its At&T (T) Holding; Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA) Sentiment Is 1.32

Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (ULTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 299 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 227 sold and decreased their positions in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 49.65 million shares, down from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 11 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 185 Increased: 175 New Position: 124.

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 24.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 193,529 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 996,359 shares with $31.18 million value, up from 802,830 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $255.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 3,425 shares to 54,046 valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 52,376 shares and now owns 644,117 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.10% above currents $35.26 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $3500 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv holds 0.57% or 1.89 million shares in its portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Omaha stated it has 235,300 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tdam Usa Inc has 1.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Plancorp Limited Co holds 0.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 57,312 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 14.58M shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Company reported 60,607 shares. 28,132 are owned by Montag A & Associates. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 0.06% or 360,048 shares. The New York-based Estabrook has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Torch Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Hamlin Capital Limited Liability has 4.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.13M shares. 353,393 are owned by Matrix Asset Inc Ny. Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 532,000 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.5% or 19.51M shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AT&Tâ€™s Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 5.46% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. for 231,878 shares. Wedgewood Partners Inc owns 210,774 shares or 5.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bender Robert & Associates has 4.73% invested in the company for 27,665 shares. The New York-based Riverpark Advisors Llc has invested 3.84% in the stock. Scholtz & Company Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,913 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $213.66 million for 22.60 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 16.12 million shares traded or 1558.75% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Beyond Meat, Roku, 3M, Ulta Beauty And More – Benzinga” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comps Growth Likely to Fuel Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings Miss, View Cut – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : WDAY, ULTA, COO, MRVL, YEXT, AMBA, MESO, AOBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.31 billion. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 20.14 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.