Cibc Asset Management Upped By $5.84 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Magnetar Financial Has Cut By $12.76 Million Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 3,282 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 69,184 shares with $123.20M value, up from 65,902 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $900.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $19.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.52. About 220,520 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 5.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc analyzed 70,124 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)'s stock 0.00%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 1.16M shares with $212.62 million value, down from 1.23 million last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 52,376 shares to 644,117 valued at $32.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 985,891 shares and now owns 12.98 million shares. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 20.78% above currents $1820.52 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Banque Pictet Cie holds 296,198 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com reported 93,384 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp invested in 0.68% or 4,665 shares. First Financial Bank reported 790 shares. 29,856 are owned by Birch Hill Invest Limited. Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 0.57% or 5,278 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ckw Fincl Gru holds 1 shares. Md Sass Investors Ser stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,608 shares. Palisade Ltd Liability Co Nj invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Lc holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,309 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn LP holds 1,645 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel reported 302 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 57,800 shares to 70,522 valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) stake by 650,000 shares and now owns 1.78M shares. Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Citigroup Incorporated holds 460,686 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tt Int stated it has 69,600 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 103,307 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 34,388 shares. Hartford Investment holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 19,302 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 219 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 1,541 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 235,733 shares. Brown Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Virtu Ltd owns 7,802 shares. 2,342 were reported by First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Com.