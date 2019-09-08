Cibc Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Magna Intl (MGA) by $52.82 Million; V F (VFC) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Raised Stake by $354,836 as Share Value Declined

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 4,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 155,958 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 151,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.67 million shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 29.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.55 million, down from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 719,082 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,950 shares to 502 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,643 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 61,726 shares. Washington stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv Mgmt invested in 11,042 shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 63,619 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 130,094 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Somerset Trust reported 27,963 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.29 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,408 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 8,424 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Management Communication has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Town And Country State Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 0.91% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 22,111 shares. Mackenzie Fin owns 4,561 shares.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In September – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Magna (TSX:MG) Stock Rose 4% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Concerned About the Canadian Economy? Buy These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $451.37 million for 8.69 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.