Cibc Asset Management Trimmed Its Moodys (MCO) Stake by $966,178; Valuation Rose; Cummins Ord (CMI) Market Value Declined While Cincinnati Insurance Company Decreased by $5.98 Million Its Stake

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 5,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 40,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 45,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 562,371 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Places O1’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns AA3 To California’s $2.1 Bln General Obligation Bonds; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sounds Junk Bond Alarm — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten And Downgrades Three Classes Of Msbam 2013-C11; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATS’ PROPOSED PLAN COMPLEMENTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S PLAN BY IDENTIFYING FUNDING SOURCES FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING PRIORITIES; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON MICRO FOCUS’ RATINGS TO NEGATIVE;; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Nh Hotels; Corporate Family Rating At B1; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Seven Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Bluemountain Eur Clo 2016-1 Designated Activity Company; 21/03/2018 – KENTUCKY POWER OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.17M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Acquires Majority Stake in Four Twenty Seven – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Analytics Wins Best Reporting System Provider in Waters Rankings – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 16,965 shares to 101,509 shares, valued at $18.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,533 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 85,574 shares. Invsts invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 22 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc, a New York-based fund reported 16,840 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd reported 22,207 shares. Central Bankshares & Tru accumulated 50 shares. Moreover, Addenda has 0.14% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). City reported 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc reported 43,041 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity accumulated 241,328 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.57 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Btr Capital Management stated it has 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 32 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 25,650 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Park National Corp Oh has 2,142 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.