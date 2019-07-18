Cibc Asset Management Trimmed By $619,544 Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Agfiq U.S. Market Neutral Anti-beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shorts Down By 61.15%

Agfiq U.S. Market Neutral Anti-beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) had a decrease of 61.15% in short interest. BTAL’s SI was 31,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 61.15% from 79,800 shares previously. With 41,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Agfiq U.S. Market Neutral Anti-beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL)’s short sellers to cover BTAL’s short positions. It closed at $22.33 lastly. It is up 12.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.07% the S&P500.

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 9.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 14,408 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 144,756 shares with $6.31 million value, down from 159,164 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $52.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 565,379 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) stake by 11,828 shares to 39,805 valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 2,188 shares and now owns 8,078 shares. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) was raised too.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 27.27 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, June 7. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore & reported 11,313 shares. 1.87 million were reported by Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability holds 2,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Invesco Limited reported 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Connors Investor Svcs has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,759 shares. Cambridge Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 56,106 shares. 519,163 are held by Nordea Invest Management. Guinness Asset Mgmt reported 276,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cooke Bieler Lp has invested 1.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability has 28,561 shares. Loudon Inv Management Limited Liability owns 0.51% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,530 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,634 shares. 12,728 were accumulated by Private Com Na. Abner Herrman & Brock invested in 36,983 shares.

