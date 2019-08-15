Cibc Asset Management Stake In Enbridge (ENB) Was Lifted; As Graphic Packaging Co (GPK) Share Value Rose, Sasco Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $8.31 Million

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Co (GPK) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 692,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.63M, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 2.37 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 895,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 22.66M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820.83M, up from 21.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 1.33M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 25,757 shares to 26,305 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 715,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.84M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 1.09% or 186,699 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Raymond James & invested in 0.01% or 722,433 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 23,834 shares. Mrj Capital stated it has 232,291 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Jhl Cap Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 2.18% or 400,000 shares. Prudential has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). First Mercantile Trust reported 30,078 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 546,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 369,241 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 336,614 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 679,105 shares. Green Square Llc stated it has 37,808 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 6,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 45,143 shares.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.88M for 16.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.