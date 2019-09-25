Cibc Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Rogers Communications (RCI) as Stock Rose; Rmb Capital Management Decreased Its U S Concrete (USCR) Stake by $649,005; Stock Rose

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 56.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 910,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.72 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 360,725 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 13,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 57,105 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, down from 70,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $810.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 183,720 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Legal And General Gru Plc reported 0% stake. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.07% or 321,694 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1,841 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 46,448 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancshares reported 1 shares. Gm Advisory Gp invested in 1.28% or 82,165 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company holds 2,873 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 181,490 shares. Next Grp owns 50 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 8,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 12 were reported by Parkside Commercial Bank. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About US Concrete Inc (USCR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A New Stock On My Watchlist: U.S. Concrete – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “U.S. Concrete (USCR) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q1 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc by 38,952 shares to 986,236 shares, valued at $22.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (Put) (NYSE:AXP) by 249,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $20.99M for 9.65 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baskin Fin Services Incorporated has invested 2.92% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 2,400 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.33M shares. Kistler invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Hightower Ltd Llc has 6,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Lc invested in 0.02% or 132,446 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 227,357 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth has 0.09% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Letko Brosseau And Associates Incorporated invested 2.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Victory Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Axa has invested 0.04% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). The Florida-based Ruggie Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 48,589 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company reported 15,365 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.