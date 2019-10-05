Cibc Asset Management Raised International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Position By $469,075; Cullen (CFR) Sentiment Is 1.21

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) stake by 34.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 3,235 shares as International Flavors&Fragra (IFF)’s stock rose 4.48%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 12,653 shares with $1.84M value, up from 9,418 last quarter. International Flavors&Fragra now has $12.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 1.72 million shares traded or 48.48% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE

Cullen (CFR) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 131 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 108 sold and reduced their positions in Cullen. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 49.84 million shares, down from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cullen in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 90 Increased: 97 New Position: 34.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.36 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $108.62 million for 12.34 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for 94,811 shares. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owns 123,757 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne has 2.01% invested in the company for 63,755 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Management Corp has invested 1.52% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.46 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $142.33’s average target is 19.45% above currents $119.15 stock price. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances had 8 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 7. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 2 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, August 8 report.

