Cibc Asset Management Raised By $731,371 Its Prologis (PLD) Stake; Osmium Partners Lowered By $6.02 Million Its Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Position

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 17.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 10,301 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 70,855 shares with $5.10 million value, up from 60,554 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $51.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 477,011 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M

Osmium Partners Llc decreased Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) stake by 86.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO)’s stock declined 21.86%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 75,000 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 537,890 last quarter. Travelzoo (Call) now has $128.92 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 12,133 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 7,333 shares. Prudential reported 21,686 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 361 shares. Spark Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 6,043 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 55,565 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Ameritas Invest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 83,954 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 23,190 shares in its portfolio. 198,400 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Osmium Partners Llc increased Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) stake by 150,278 shares to 160,278 valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stake by 23,965 shares and now owns 561,855 shares. Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was raised too.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $4.74 million activity. AZZURRO CAPITAL INC also sold $37,600 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares. Smart Christian Alexander had bought 6,000 shares worth $78,047 on Monday, March 11.

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adelante Ltd Liability Corp holds 7.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 2.06M shares. Los Angeles And Equity Rech has invested 0.46% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1,817 shares. Ameritas Partners invested 0.08% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). First Natl Tru reported 3,623 shares. 132,107 are held by Piedmont Investment. Texas Yale Cap invested 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has 0.76% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Llc owns 0.04% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,432 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 7,495 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.04% or 45,564 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us owns 24.91M shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 1.96% or 299,242 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invest Advsr Ltd Co holds 3,592 shares.