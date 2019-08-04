Cibc Asset Management Position in Eog Res (EOG) Boosted as Stock Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Upped Position

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 72.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 63,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 151,295 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40M, up from 87,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73M shares traded or 97.35% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 160,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92 million, up from 157,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 29,711 shares to 6,799 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 18,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,159 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M stated it has 3,142 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manchester Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 34,692 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 952,246 shares. Hemenway Communication Limited Liability Co holds 113,194 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability owns 0.44% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 43,109 shares. 68,600 were accumulated by Quantitative Investment Ltd. Fayez Sarofim Company has 91,374 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Commerce holds 0.02% or 973 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.03% or 4,103 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sun Life Incorporated has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.47% or 97,205 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Co invested 0.55% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,756 shares to 60,435 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,206 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 237,014 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 327,776 shares. 104,651 were reported by Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Co. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% stake. Glovista Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.23M are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd. Amer National Ins Tx reported 609,448 shares stake. Vantage Investment Ltd holds 831,687 shares or 9.13% of its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca stated it has 7,781 shares. Bernzott Advsrs reported 123,965 shares stake. 51,485 were accumulated by One Capital Management Lc. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 160,197 shares or 4.38% of the stock. Milestone Group Inc Inc owns 12,471 shares.