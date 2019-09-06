Cibc Asset Management Position in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Cut as Valuation Rose; Kingdon Capital Management Has Upped Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holding by $582,868

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 37,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400.95 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $242.17. About 372,569 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 52,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The hedge fund held 668,468 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 615,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 1.75 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 28/03/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- CO & BEACH ENERGY TO TRANSFER UP TO $43 MLN FREE-CARRY COMMITMENT ON LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Reaches Agreement with Lion Point Capital, makes Changes to Bd of Directors

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 71,294 shares to 77,494 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 254,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,317 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 20th – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diodes Inc (DIOD) and Lattice Semi (LSCC) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The LSCC Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -9.75% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “One year later, Lattice CEO talks turnaround – Portland Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lattice Semi +17.6% on revenue beat, upgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,651 were accumulated by Fmr Lc. 628,619 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability. Federated Inc Pa owns 261,807 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 154,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 700,813 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Co Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 118,186 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 745,975 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Pnc Service Gru Incorporated holds 111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management Lp De has invested 0.61% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). 29,147 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 439,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beck Management Lc invested in 0.08% or 14,635 shares. Us Bancshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 108,431 shares.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 730,275 shares to 989,087 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 41,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,094 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.05M for 17.01 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.