Cibc Asset Management Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Baystate Wealth Management Has Raised Stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by $639,705 as Stock Price Declined

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.35. About 1.29 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 5,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 79,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 13.67M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tencent Sees Value in Chinese Tourists – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Louis Moore Bacon’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 1st Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Impacted by Setback in India – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,142 shares to 121,234 shares, valued at $21.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Business Partners by 299,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Positive Vibe Ahead Of Fed Decision, And Facebook Creates Buzz With Cryptocurrency – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 11,224 shares. Montgomery Inv Management has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Arizona State Retirement owns 61,156 shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls accumulated 1,512 shares. Florida-based Cypress Grp has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 10,945 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 653 shares. St Johns Invest Management Lc accumulated 4,221 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Wendell David Assoc accumulated 10,229 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 4.76 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation reported 1.02 million shares. The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Appleton Inc Ma holds 7,567 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,534 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp has invested 0.22% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).