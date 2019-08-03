Cibc Asset Management Lowered Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Upped Its Holding by $754,000 as Shares Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 169,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 157,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 127,010 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 8,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 124,198 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 5.20 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System reported 2.48 million shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0.05% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Caxton Associate Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 21,840 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.22% or 2.53M shares. Victory Capital Management stated it has 97,629 shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp owns 55.05 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.2% or 2.41 million shares. Goelzer holds 65,451 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability reported 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Acadian Asset has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 2,569 shares. Arrow Financial owns 7,300 shares. Tcw invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 115,384 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.25% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Tiaa Cref Inv Management accumulated 6.86M shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.77 million activity.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.32M for 28.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Boston Scientific to Participate in 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 45,073 shares to 84,873 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Health up 9% on sale rumors – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starboard Value holds 9.8% stake in Magellan Health – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Centerbridge in exclusive talks to buy Magellan Health – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 98,900 shares to 292,353 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,220 shares, and cut its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 125,068 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management reported 3,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% or 11,593 shares. 8,211 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Illinois-based Drw Securities Llc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 39,153 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 1,312 are held by Group One Trading Limited Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 32,934 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 4,497 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 44,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 12 shares. Bogle Inv Management Lp De invested in 18,091 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh stated it has 0.02% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).