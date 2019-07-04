Cibc Asset Management Lifted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Rose, Holder London Co Of Virginia Trimmed by $2.18 Million Its Holding

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 43.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 23,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,721 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, up from 54,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 870,166 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 36,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.84 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.28M, down from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.65B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Reilly Robert Q also sold $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, January 22 HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset owns 686,111 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated owns 2,994 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 166,243 are held by Natixis Advisors L P. Private Trust Comm Na reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mason Street Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 64,714 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 26,727 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv holds 102,594 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Heritage Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cibc Ww owns 60,068 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company reported 6,550 shares stake. Parsec Finance invested in 98,707 shares.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 8,614 shares to 124,198 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 292,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 581,619 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap Mgmt accumulated 56,597 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested in 97,944 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,567 shares. Liberty Capital Incorporated has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fiduciary Finance Service Of The Southwest Tx reported 1.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Howe And Rusling Inc reported 10,715 shares. Eastern State Bank invested in 1.3% or 329,009 shares. California-based First Foundation has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 70,059 are held by Town & Country Retail Bank & Company Dba First Bankers Company. Lederer Associates Investment Counsel Ca invested 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 24,603 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 43,960 shares. Pension, Korea-based fund reported 4.15M shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.