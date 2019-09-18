Cibc Asset Management Lifted Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake; National Pension Service Position in Viacom New (VIAB) Boosted by $628,575 as Market Value Rose

National Pension Service increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 21,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 61,242 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 39,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 2.71 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 08/03/2018 – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Ru-Veals” Guest Judges for Highly Anticipated Season 10 Premiering Thursday, March 22 at 8:00 PM; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC PROVIDES COMMENT ON CBS LAWSUIT; 15/03/2018 – YouTube Prepares to Open VidCon with Second “YouTube OnStage”; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 4,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 28,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 24,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.74. About 889,339 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 28,306 shares to 283,755 shares, valued at $24.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 24,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,605 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,001 shares to 182,329 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 18,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,894 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk owns 77,428 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust accumulated 2,630 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 50,854 shares. Eqis has invested 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 4,549 were accumulated by Garde Capital Inc. 16,875 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 23,490 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Boston Prns holds 1.64 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 49,527 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 3,875 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,054 shares. Qci Asset Management New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Bb&T holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7,080 shares.

