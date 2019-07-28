Cibc Asset Management Increases Position in Novartis A G (NVS); Biglari Capital Increased Holding in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 54,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Rare Form of Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS SAYS NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S TO ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE IN CASH, TOTALING $8.7 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – Novartis says board did not know about Cohen contract; 29/03/2018 – Xolair (omalizumab; Roche/Novartis) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – Mint: Aurobindo launches $1.6 billion bid to buy Novartis generics unit; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits in wake of Trump attorney deal; 14/05/2018 – Barbara: Exclusive: Novartis investigating $85 million bribery allegations in Turkey; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets on gene therapy with $8.7bn deal to buy US group AveXis

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 38,383 shares traded or 46.63% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 18,736 shares to 52,140 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.