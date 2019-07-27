Cibc Asset Management Increases Position in Nextera Energy (NEE); Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Increased Its Stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by $367,372

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 172.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,014 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 3,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 321,837 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 1,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 47,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 589,469 shares. Montgomery Management owns 1.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 12,210 shares. Retail Bank has 15,910 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,251 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 1,290 shares. 6,650 are held by Northstar Invest Advsrs Lc. Efg Asset Management (Americas) has 21,964 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Hilltop Holdings has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sector Pension Board reported 0.34% stake. Monetary Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 3,090 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1.38M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 2.87M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.11% or 4,011 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 3,404 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Capital Holdings announces dates for remarketing of its Series I Debentures due Sept. 1, 2021 – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,981 shares to 91,618 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 8,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,429 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 38,377 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Walthausen & Lc holds 0.73% or 96,566 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 120,468 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 0.35% or 200,049 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp holds 12,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 18,747 shares. Epoch Inv reported 86,956 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Comm National Bank & Trust accumulated 7.24 million shares or 4.98% of the stock. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 136,306 shares. Bb&T holds 0.06% or 55,251 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 7,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 70,874 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 35,805 shares to 67,095 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,125 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.93 million activity. Another trade for 6,976 shares valued at $427,376 was made by BARTH KEVIN G on Monday, January 28. On Friday, February 1 the insider KEMPER DAVID W sold $1.20 million.