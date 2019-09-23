Cibc Asset Management Increases Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU); City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Upped Its Dtf Tax Free Income (DTF) Holding by $316,550

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 290,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 15.13M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $472.09M, up from 14.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 440,651 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Dtf Tax Free Income Inc (DTF) by 83.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 24,350 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 53,501 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, up from 29,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Dtf Tax Free Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.97 million market cap company. It closed at $14.08 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 1 investors sold DTF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.87 million shares or 7.89% more from 2.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 39,197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Karpus Management, a New York-based fund reported 324,404 shares. Saba Limited Partnership accumulated 813,540 shares. 15,544 are held by Landscape Cap Management Lc. Sit Associate reported 0.03% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares. City Of London Investment Management holds 53,501 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Park Avenue Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera Capital Corp has 14,054 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 35,509 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 11,671 were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Raymond James & Assocs holds 34,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ms China A Share (CAF) by 38,108 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $47.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) by 39,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.03M shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU).

