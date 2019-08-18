Cibc Asset Management Increased Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake; Bsquare Has 0 Sentiment

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 328.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 12,510 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 16,318 shares with $1.68 million value, up from 3,808 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $13.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 689,895 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87

Bsquare Corp (BSQR) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 0.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 0 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 7 reduced and sold stock positions in Bsquare Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.79 million shares, down from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bsquare Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $157,906 activity.

It closed at $1.22 lastly. It is down 45.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BSQR News: 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE CORP – CEO JERRY CHASE IS STEPPING DOWN TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, CHASE WILL ALSO BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS BOARD SEAT; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE SAYS KEVIN WALSH NAMED TO SERVE AS ACTING CEO; 15/05/2018 – Bsquare Secures Three-Yr IoT SaaS Agreement With Fortune 100 Firm Covering Tens of Thousands of Connected Devices; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE: Kevin Walsh to Serve as Acting CEO; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 18/05/2018 – Palogic Value Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In BSQUARE; 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE Sees 2Q Rev $16M-$18M; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE CORP – BOARD CHAIRMAN ANDREW HARRIES TO TAKE ON EXPANDED RESPONSIBILITIES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 18/05/2018 – PALOGIC VALUE HAS HAD, MAY CONTINUE TALKS WITH BSQUARE; 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE 1Q Rev $20.7M

More notable recent BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bsquare Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) CEO Ralph Derrickson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BSQUARE Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) CEO Ralph Derrickson on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BSQUARE Corporation for 20,606 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 171 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 74,500 shares.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $15.76 million. The Company’s software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Limited reported 2.71 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 164,876 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 400 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 5,387 shares. 165,392 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 25,124 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 4,250 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 109 shares. Ftb Inc has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Rockland Tru owns 1,945 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northern Corp owns 1.27 million shares. Principal Finance owns 377,455 shares. Miller Howard Ny invested in 10,894 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3,103 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 3.22% above currents $110.44 stock price. Atmos Energy Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.