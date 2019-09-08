Cibc Asset Management Holds Position in Atmos Energy (ATO); Seaward Management Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 328.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 12,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 16,318 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 3,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 688,555 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 122,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 379,698 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 256,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.98M shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 27,431 shares. The Texas-based Avalon Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Counsel Inc has invested 0.82% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Keating Invest Counselors stated it has 2.89% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Btim has 126,344 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Capital Advsrs Limited Llc has 77 shares. Montgomery Management Incorporated holds 19,666 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hirtle Callaghan Company Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 51 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc holds 85,331 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co reported 15,244 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hollencrest owns 6,729 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Llc reported 12,124 shares. Moreover, Regions has 0.51% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,219 shares to 128,795 shares, valued at $20.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,667 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 1.26 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 28,996 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 6,200 shares. 2,595 were reported by Utd Advisers Ltd Liability. 16,935 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt. Delta Asset Limited Com Tn accumulated 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Invest reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 109 shares. Millennium Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 561,328 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 3,679 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 37,912 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 246,121 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel accumulated 0.32% or 3,515 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 1.27M shares.