Cibc Asset Management Holds Holding in Nike (NKE); Evercore Wealth Management Increases Position in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 4,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 158,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.30M, up from 153,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $88.25. About 1.68 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 12,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 123,165 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, up from 110,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 3.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.4% or 73,248 shares. 14,057 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Lc. Orrstown Fincl Svcs holds 11,434 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Company holds 1.63% or 45,393 shares. Thematic Prns Llc accumulated 359,526 shares. Hhr Asset Llc holds 1.89% or 300,396 shares in its portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Lc invested 1.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fragasso Grp owns 6,050 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Inc stated it has 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,717 shares. Burney stated it has 22,650 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. California-based Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,427 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.36% or 3.45M shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,715 shares to 14,055 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 22,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,217 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.